SPOKANE, Wash. - An off-duty officer was in the right place at the right time to help stop an attempted robbery on the South Hill.
According to Spokane Police, an employee at a T-Mobile store in the 4900 block of S. Regal Avenue had been helping customers when she heard the sound of plastic being cut.
The employee turned to see the suspect, 29-year-old Cyrus Quarles, trying to cut a security peg to remove headphones from a rack. When another employee confronted Quarles, he then reportedly turned the knife toward them, threatening the employee to back off.
That was when another customer, who happened to be an off-duty Spokane County Sheriff's Office detective, drew his sidearm and ordered Quarles to drop the knife. He complied and the off-duty officer waited for Spokane Police officers to arrive.
Officers detained Quarles when they arrived and found a large kitchen knife in a red sheath in his back pocket. He initially gave officers a false name before his real identity was discovered.
Quarles was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail on a first-degree commercial robbery charge.
