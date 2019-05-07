A local firefighter/medic who was off duty sprung to action to help save a life over the weekend.
On Sunday, off-duty Spokane County Fire District 8 Fire/Medic Jack C. was driving home when he noticed some bystanders doing CPR. He quickly stopped and left his family in the car to help.
Jack provided chest compressions as Fire & EMT crews arrived, and they worked together to defibrillate the victim. Moments later, the patient regained a heart beat and was transported for further medical treatment.
"On our off duty, we are here for you," SCFD8 Firefighters Local 3711 said in a post.