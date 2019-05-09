SPOKANE - For paramedic Jack Collins and his family, Sunday was full of running errands in Airway Heights. But while they were on their way home something in the distance caught Jack's attention.
"We were driving down highway two and saw what appeared to be citizens doing CPR on someone," said Spokane County Fire District 8 Paramedic Jack Collins.
Jack is a Paramedic with Spokane County Fire District 8. Sunday was his day off. But he got out of his car and left his family to go to work "Got there right about the same time as Airway Heights asked if they had a medic on board today and they said they didn't and asked if they needed some help and they said yes," described Collins.
That's when Jack and the Airway Heights Fire Department took over and started to do CPR. Someone snapped a photo of them in action saving this man's life. Thankfully the equipment they had on board was equipment Jack was familiar with.
"So we worked him and performed two rounds of shocks, and the AMR medic got there, and I was able to do a smooth hand-off with the AMR Medic," said Collins.
Jack says he isn't the hero in this case he says it was the quick thinking by those who were doing CPR before he got there.
"The big thing that I took away from this is the citizens that stopped and in my opinion are the true heroes. They don't see this every day. They don't train for this, this isn't their job, but they stopped out of the goodness of their heart and started compression. So early CPR and early defibrillation is what I feel what saved this guy's life and those citizens are a huge part of that," said Collins.
According to Spokane Fire District 8, the man who was suffering from an apparent heart episode is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.
If you would like to learn CPR, the American Red Cross offers classes. If you would like to find a class near you, click here.