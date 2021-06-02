UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 1:25 P.M.
The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Chewelah Police Department have released the names of the deputy and officer involved in the May 30 shooting.
Stevens County Deputy Jason Lee and Chewelah Police Department Officer James Glover were the two involved in the shooting.
SCSO said Lee has been a deputy for nearly 2 years and Glover has been an officer for 20 years.
Both officers are on paid leave, SCSO said that is standard department procedure when investigating an officer involved shooting.
Washington State Patrol and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, according to SCSO.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHEWELAH, Wash. - On Sunday, Chewelah Police Department (CPD) officers and Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an armed man shooting a gun at the Chewelah Manor Apartments.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), after a short standoff, one officer from CPD and one SCSO deputy shot the armed suspect.
The suspect, 59-year-old John Casey, was provided aid and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Then, WSP said Casey was booked into the Stevens County Jail for domestic violence assault and burglary.
Detectives from WSP and Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene to independently investigate the officer involved shooting. According to WSP, two hand guns were collected.
WSP said the name of the officer and deputy involved will be released by their agencies at a later time. Per policy, both are on administrative leave.