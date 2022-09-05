SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot and killed a suspect on the evening of Sept. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., the officers responded to complaints that a neighbor, was outside with what the caller believed to be an AR-15 style rifle.
The suspect was meant to be served with an anti-harassment court order earlier in the day, but officers were unable to serve it after the suspect left the location.
According to a release from SPD, multiple officers responded to the scene due to issuance of a court order coupled with the suspect being armed and close to the caller. Uniformed ultimately shot and killed the suspect. At least one long-gun was observed in the immediate vicinity of the suspect.
SPD said officers quickly rendered first aid to the injured suspect. The suspect was subsequently transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was the only individual injured in the incident.
Per standard procedure, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave. Officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the incident.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team (SIIR) will conduct the investigation.
A previous version of this story said the suspect was in violation of an anti-harassment court order. It has been corrected to reflect that the suspect was never formally served the order.