UPDATE:
Police tell KHQ a suspect has been shot and killed after stealing a car.
The suspect reportedly attempted to flee law enforcement before crashing. Sheriff deputies found the suspect and exchanged gun fire, killing the suspect.
There was another person in the suspect vehicle, they are being interviewed now as part of the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There's a police presence in the Bigelow Gulch area.
BREAKING NOW: I’m at the base of Bigelow where Sheriffs office is responding to some sort of incident. Bigelow is open and traffic has not been closed. There is no access to what appears to be a driveway. Working to get more @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/6YtNxPP8cD— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 10, 2021
