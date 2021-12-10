BREAKING: Police presence near Bigelow Gulch area

UPDATE: 

Police tell KHQ a suspect has been shot and killed after stealing a car.

The suspect reportedly attempted to flee law enforcement before crashing. Sheriff deputies found the suspect and exchanged gun fire, killing the suspect.

There was another person in the suspect vehicle, they are being interviewed now as part of the investigation. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

There's a police presence in the Bigelow Gulch area. 

KHQ is on scene working to get more information as it gets available.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!