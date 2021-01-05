SPOKANE, Wash. -- One person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting near Queen and Maple Tuesday night.
Police told KHQ that an officer noticed a suspect from a previous homicide investigation driving a car next to his cruiser. Officers say the suspect told them he'd shoot them before being taken into custody.
Police say the suspect got out of the car and shot at the officers. Multiple officers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the process. The suspect died of his injuries at the scene.
The suspect was wanted for the murder of Joseph Buskirk on Dec. 27, 2020.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
This is still an ongoing investigation. We will continue to post updates as we receive them.
