BELLEVUE, Wash. - A Bellevue Police officer took some time to rescue nine little ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain today.

The tweet showcasing the heroic act states Officer Lambert sprung into action at Downtown Park to save the waddling of ducks with their mother nearby quacking frantically. 

All nine ducklings were rescued and returned to their mother, who seemed very happy to have them back. 

The tweet with the video of the rescue has gotten hundreds of likes and retweets, most applauding the act of kindness. One Twitter user even claimed, "Not the first time I’ve witnessed Bellevue officers going out of their way for baby ducks." 

