A Spokane Police Officer's scuffle with a suspect inside an adult store back in March 2016 will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show next week.
The incident from the Adam & Eve store on N. Division involving Officer Ron Van Tassel and suspect Dominic Johnson will be one of the subjects on an episode of "Body Cam" on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The episode, titled "Armed & Dangerous," features Van Tassel's scuffle along with two other officer's altercations in California and Florida.
"In Spokane, Washington, an officer is patrolling the streets when a suspicious driver catches his eye," an episode description reads. "The suspect refuses to stop, leading to a dramatic brawl."
Van Tassel had tried to make a traffic stop with Johnson on March 3, 2016, leading to two scuffling after Van Tassel approached Johnson in the store and tried to take him into custody.
"I immediately recognized that he was possibly under the influence of drugs," Van Tassel said following the incident. "You could actually see his heart beating through his chest, his veins are protruding out of his neck."
The two wrestled and knocked merchandise from store shelves, and Van Tassel says he was punched twice in the face by Johnson. Van Tassel eventually used a stun gun on Johnson twice, but said it had almost no effect.
"He didn't go to the ground like people normally do," Van Tassel said. "He actually started to walk backwards away from me. It's like he had superhuman strength."
With the assistance of fellow officers arriving on scene, Johnson was taken into custody. Johnson was arrested for third degree assault, taking a car without permission, felony warrants, and resisting arrest. Johnson's girlfriend was also arrested for interfering with Johnson's arrest.
More on Investigation Discovery's "Body Cam":
