SPOKANE, Wash. - An update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the officer wounded in a shooting yesterday is now out of the hospital after having his head and leg treated.
Last Updated: June 27 at 3:00 p.m.
The two men arrested in connection to the shooting of a Spokane police officer have been identified as Ray Wynecoop and Isaac Ott, according to court officials.
Following yesterday's incident, Wynecoop and Ott were booked into Spokane County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Wynecoop was additionally charged with attempt to elude.
Both Wynecoop and Ott have previous felony convictions and are under supervision by the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Wynecoop's past felony convictions include two counts attempting to elude, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft, and attempted residential burglary.
Ott has past felony convictions for first-degree robbery, residential burglary, and second-degree burglary.
SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of E. Garland. Reports said the occupants of a car shot into a home and fled the scene.
Officers flooded the area in search of the suspects and potential victims. Within 15 minutes, a second drive-by shooting was reported in the 3000 block of N. Martin St.
Officers were still coordinating their response to Martin St. when an officer reported a suspect vehicle was approaching her marked police car.
When a second patrol car drove by her, the occupants of the suspect vehicle opened fire at it, hitting an officer.
A chase ensued immediately with some officers staying behind to provide medical aid to the injured officer. The suspects crashed their car twice before attempting to flee on foot.
Officers were able to take the two suspects into custody and recovered one firearm.
No citizens were injured in any of the shootings.
As of Monday morning, the wounded officer is in stable condition. Their name has not been released yet. Reports said a bullet grazed their head during the attack.