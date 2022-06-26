SPOKANE, Wash. - Cpl. Nick Brigs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has provided more information on the incident in northeast Spokane this afternoon. Multiple scenes are being investigated as part of the incident.
In a briefing, Briggs stated around 1:40 p.m., a call came into dispatch about a drive-by on Garland. Around 15 minutes later, a second drive-by was reported nearby on Dalton.
According to Briggs, a suspect vehicle shot at a police vehicle without provocation, meaning there was no pursuit in progress at that time. No return fire occurred. An officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Two suspects are reported to have been taken into custody. Investigators are working to determine if there are other suspects in the incident, but Briggs stressed there is not any suspected outstanding danger in the area at this time. One firearm has been recovered so far.
Much of the area remains lockdown while investigations continue.
SPD asks any witnesses, as well as anyone who may have home security footage in the area of Nevada and Dalton that may have recorded some of the incident to please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Last updated on June 26 at 4 p.m.
Spokane police are responding to an incident in north Spokane.
Several streets in a large area are blocked off, from Empire and Morton, to Dalton and Cincinnati, and along Standard from Dalton to Liberty.
Officers on scene at N. Standard and E. Liberty stated there were multiple scenes regarding the incident, and very little information available at this time. Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) will be giving a press briefing shortly.
Witnesses allege it started with a robbery at a Jack-in-the-Box, but that has not been confirmed at this time.