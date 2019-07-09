Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer who fired shots at a fleeing suspect on Saturday, July 6, has been identified by the Spokane Police Department.
The Department says Officer Daniel Lesser was hired by the Spokane Police Department in September of 1995. He was a patrol officer until 2001 then joined the SPD K9 unit and severed there for 18 years.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - More details have been released after an officer fired shots at an armed suspect on Saturday, July 6.
According to the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team (SIRR), at about 3:10 pm, an officer advised over his radio that he was in pursuit of a suspect with an active felony warrant for his arrest headed south on Maple Street from 6th Avenue.
Within a minute or two, the officer advised he'd fired at the suspect, who was armed with a pistol. He said the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Charles Jackson Jr. was running west on 7th Avenue.
Multiple officers arrived to help establish a perimeter to help locate Jackson. K9 units and Air 1 were also requested to assist.
A citizen later advised an officer he'd seen a man matching Jackson's description in the alley behind his home in the 1600 block of W 9th Avenue. Officers spotted Jackson and were able to successfully take him into custody without further incident.
The Officer Involved Protocol was enacted and the SIRR Team responded to begin the investigation. They recovered a realistic firearm replica pistol that officers found on Jackson when he was arrested.
Investigators also learned of several social media posts of Jackson's where he'd said he wouldn't go back to prison and taunted his probation officer and US Marshals saying he was armed and wouldn't be taken alive.
The SIRR Team is continuing to conduct interviews and review evidence, including the officer's body cameras. No officers or citizens were hurt in the shooting.