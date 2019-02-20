FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - Some officers and good Samaritans went to great lengths and had to overcome some curve balls in order to help a citizen whose driveway was snowed in in Ferry County.
A Ferry County Deputy was assigned to a welfare check at a residence with an unplowed driveway up Empire Creek Rd. A call was made to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office after a student was reported absent for several days.
The Deputy responding on Friday got stuck in a snow bank and was out of commission for several hours. A nearby Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer attempted to assist the deputy, but got stuck as well.
Sheriffs say eventually some good Samaritans from Malo arrived with block and tackle and got everybody out.
"Many thanks to them," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post along with the hashtags #metcalfformayorofmalo #2wheeldrivein4wheeldriveout.