SPOKANE, Wash. - As investigation of an officer involved shooting (OIS) on Aug. 3 continues, the identities of the officers have been released.
More details of Wednesday morning's robbery and shootout have been emerging, as court documents and investigation is carried out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team. Washington State Patrol (WSP), the primary investigative agency on the incident, stated Thursday that one Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) detective and four Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers fire their service weapons and shot the suspect.
Both SCSO and SPD have released the names of those involved, as well as confirmed all are on paid leave while investigations are underway, as is protocol for any deadly force or critical incident involving law enforcement.
Detective Derek McNall has been with SCSO since 2015 and has worked across a variety of fields, including SWAT and Defensive Tactics lead instructor. He was promoted to detective in February 2021 and assigned to the investigative division.
SPD named officers Jacob Siegel, Scott Lesser, Robert Riggles, and Corporate Brandon Lynch.
Siegel was hired by SPD in 2020 and serves on the Tactical Team and volunteered with Spokane Police Foundation and Spokane C.O.P.S. shops.
Lesser has been with SPD since 2007 as a Co-Op and reserve officer before being hired full-time in 2010. He's been serving on SWAT for 9 years.
After serving with the Filer Police Department in Idaho and the Federal Way Police Department in western Washington, Riggles was hired on at SPD in 2018 and currently serves on the SWAT team. He is also the coordinator of the FTO program.
Cpl. Lynch joined as a reserve officer in 2013 and was hired full-time with SPD in 2014. He currently serves on SWAT and has been a Marksman since 2020.
The SIIR Team for this incident is comprised of multiple agencies, including the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) members from Spokane and Tri-Cities, WSP Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force (SRATTF), WSP Spokane Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF), Liberty Lake Police Department, and Airway Heights Police Department. The WSP Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) was utilized for forensic evidence documentation and collection at the scene.