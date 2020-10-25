SPOKANE, Wash. - On Oct. 24, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman during a violent confrontation between the woman and another man. After hearing the woman screaming for help, the officers forced entry into the residence and were met by 30-year-old David Richards, who they recognized as having two felony warrants for his arrest.
Richards attempted to punch the officers, who tried to arrest him upon entering the residence. Several officers were able to take Richards down and contain him. While pinned down, Richards continued to violently resist arrest, eventually making his way back up and running to the other side of the room before being brought down again. Officers then used a taser to take Richards into custody.
Even after being tasered and in handcuffs, Richards tried to head butt the officers while being taken to the car.
After taking Richards into custody, the officers investigated the incident and the victim, learning that she had previously dated Richards and the two shared a child in common. Richards did not live at the woman's residence, and unlawfully entered that night.
Richards physically assualted the woman, and kept her from screaming out for help. She attempted to escape multiple times but Richards physically prevented her from leaving. During the assault, Richards endangered the safety of both the victim and the infant in her arms.
Officers officially booked Richards into jail for his previous two felony warrants, adding seven felonies and two misdemeanors to the list.
Richards criminal history includes 13 convictions, six felonies and seven misdemeanors.
