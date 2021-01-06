UPDATE: JAN. 6 AT 3 A.M.
On Jan. 5, officers were notified of a possible location for a suspect from a Dec. 27, 2020 homicide investigation, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD said the suspect was found driving in North Spokane. As officers tried to make the traffic stop, the suspect attempted to flee the vehicle. To avoid a vehicle pursuit, officers were about to PIT the suspect's vehicle, causing it to spin out in the intersection of Queen and Ash.
SPD said after the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect exited not long after and was firing a weapon. Then, SPD said officers returned fire on the suspect. After the scene was believed to be safe, SPD said officers started life saving measured on the suspect.
Medics from the Spokane Fire Department AMR responded also, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
From there, the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team took over as the Officer Involved Protocol was enacted. The SIIR team is made up of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol and SPD.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting near Queen and Maple Tuesday night.
Police told KHQ that an officer noticed a suspect from a previous homicide investigation driving a car next to his cruiser. Officers say the suspect told them he'd shoot them before being taken into custody.
Police say the suspect got out of the car and shot at the officers. Multiple officers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the process. The suspect died of his injuries at the scene.
The suspect was wanted for the murder of Joseph Buskirk on Dec. 27, 2020.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
This is still an ongoing investigation. We will continue to post updates as we receive them.
