Officers safely arrest man seen wielding knife at Mission Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers safely took a man into custody after he was found wielding a knife in Mission Park.
Officers first responded to the park at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 after several reports that a man had been threatening park goers with a knife.
Officers found the man walking away from the park; he appeared agitated and refused several deescalation attempts. The man refused to stop and tried to evade officers by walking through an alley and an apartment complex. Officers continued to follow him and prevented several bystanders from walking into his path.
The man was eventually detained safely on the Iron Bridge after additional units arrived. Officers later backtracked the man's path and found the knife described by witnesses.
The man admitted to being afflicted with several mental health diagnoses and to having used methamphetamines prior to the incident. He was taken to the hospital for mental health care. Charges against him are currently pending.
If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health crisis there are many resources available to help. Please call Frontier Behavior Health 24 hour Crisis Line (1-877-266-1818) or Crime Check (509-456-2233).
