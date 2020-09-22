SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) opened a new downtown precinct Tuesday at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Wall Street to increase community policing and visibility downtown.
WHO WILL WORK OUT OF THE PRECINCT:
The new precinct has space for up to three dozen officers and is street level.
According to SPD, members of the department's Behavioral Health Unit and Neighborhood Resource officers will work out of the precinct. Precinct Commander Captain Dave Singley will oversee the downtown team, which also includes a lieutenant, two sergeants and a detective. The department's civilian mental health coordinator will also work out of the precinct.
COMMUNITY VISIBILITY:
"Opening a precinct in the heart of downtown and the regional center for employment, higher education, entertainment, and public transit deepens officer connections with the neighborhood,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Officers will be proactive in serving everyone who uses our downtown.”
The City signed a 10 year lease and partnered with the Downtown Spokane Partnership and Spokane Transit Authority on furnishings and parking. The new precinct replaces a much smaller location several blocks away that had about half the number of officers.
“This marks the establishment of an innovative community policing hub Downtown that will serve all people,” City Council President Breean Beggs said.
Crime is down nearly 16% overall downtown year-to-date, according to Spokane police. Larceny has seen the biggest drop in the property crime category, falling more than 22%.
This is a smart move to get us closer to a true community policing model,” Spokane City Council Member Lori Kinnear, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said. “This larger space will accommodate much needed behavior health specialists and give the downtown precinct the visibility that residents and workers have asked for.”
