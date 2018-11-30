ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local):
2:40 p.m.
A state official says Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is open and operating at reduced capacity with delayed flights following back-to-back earthquakes.
Alaska transportation and public facilities spokeswoman Meadow Bailey said Friday that no injuries were reported at the airport but light fixtures, water pipes and windows broke in the shaking.
Bailey advised travelers to check with airlines for flight information.
She says some roads in the Anchorage area, including some leading to the airport, are impassible, and drivers should follow detour signs to drop off and pick up passengers at taxi and shuttle bus queues.
Bailey says most airport elevators and escalators have returned to service.
