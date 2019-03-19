The toys are back in town. Disney/Pixar have released the official trailer for Toy Story 4.
The trailer features both a new character, "Forky", as well as the return of "Bo Peep", who had been omitted from Toy Story 3. On top of that, it appears Woody is set for another challenging adventure.
The storyline for the movie reads: "When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy."
It appears Toy Story 4 is picking up on some momentum from the emotion of Toy Story 3, sure to bring some tears to the eyes of multiple generations.
The cast brings back several mainstay voice actors for the franchise such as Tom Hanks and Tim Allen while bringing in some newcomers in Keanu Reeves and Tony Hale.
Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21. Its release will be part of a big 2019 for Disney, which will be putting out multiple hyped films including a live-action Aladdin (May 24) and Lion King (July 19) as well as the highly-anticipated Frozen sequel (Nov. 22).