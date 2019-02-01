ISTANBUL (AP) - An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a United Nations human rights expert will listen to the audio recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of an investigation.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts met Tuesday with advisor Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi's. He told reporters the team would have access to the audio, according to Turkish media.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. His remains have not been found.

The team on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings will leave on Feb. 3. It has met with Turkey's foreign and justice ministers and the prosecutor leading the case.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)