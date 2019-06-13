Update: Idaho Fish & Game officials believe a bear is no longer in the area after having been spotted in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the department says a biologist checked the area Thursday morning and the bear was no longer in the tree and there were no other sightings of him.

Previous coverage: Moments after coming down from a tree in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood, a bear has scaled back up another tree Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the bear was in the first tree for a few hours and came down, briefly wandering around a few yards and the street before making its way up another tree.

Previous coverage: A bear spotted Wednesday morning in a tree has now come down and is wandering around a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood close to downtown.

Police and wildlife officials continue to assess the situation.

Previous coverage: Right now Coeur d'Alene Police and animal control officers are on the scene of a bear in a tree just north of downtown Coeur d'Alene. The address is 1822 N. 8th Street in Coeur d'Alene, just south of Interstate 90.

KHQ has a reporter on scene gathering more information.

Bear in CdA

