Update: Idaho Fish & Game officials believe a bear is no longer in the area after having been spotted in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the department says a biologist checked the area Thursday morning and the bear was no longer in the tree and there were no other sightings of him.
The bear has moved on, according to @idfg. According to a spokesperson with fish & game, a biologist checked this morning and he wasn’t up in the tree and there have been no new sightings of the little guy @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/fteuJy96mA— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 13, 2019
Previous coverage: Moments after coming down from a tree in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood, a bear has scaled back up another tree Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say the bear was in the first tree for a few hours and came down, briefly wandering around a few yards and the street before making its way up another tree.
Previous coverage: A bear spotted Wednesday morning in a tree has now come down and is wandering around a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood close to downtown.
Police and wildlife officials continue to assess the situation.
Previous coverage: Right now Coeur d'Alene Police and animal control officers are on the scene of a bear in a tree just north of downtown Coeur d'Alene. The address is 1822 N. 8th Street in Coeur d'Alene, just south of Interstate 90.
KHQ has a reporter on scene gathering more information.
#BREAKING @CdAPD are on scene of a bear stuck in a tree on 8th Street in midtown #CdA @KHQLocalNews— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 12, 2019
(Photo credit: Anthony Yzaguirre) pic.twitter.com/7Xp8IUlFM6
Just got to 8th Street, the little black bear is moving around in the tree @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/L2ykicci2y— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 12, 2019