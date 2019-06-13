Update: Idaho Fish & Game officials believe a bear is no longer in the area after having been spotted in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the department says a biologist checked the area Thursday morning and the bear was no longer in the tree and there were no other sightings of him.

The bear has moved on, according to @idfg. According to a spokesperson with fish & game, a biologist checked this morning and he wasn’t up in the tree and there have been no new sightings of the little guy @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/fteuJy96mA — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 13, 2019