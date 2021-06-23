SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire on Cleveland and Ruby was likely human caused but the investigation is still ongoing.
The fire department is asking anyone who might have seen something to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
Two single family homes, one apartment complex and one restaurant were damaged in the fire.
The damage from the fire will likely surpass $100,000. Despite the financial loss, it is critical to realize that the overall property value saved is estimated to be over $5,000,000.
There's been a GoFundMe set up to help the people who lost their homes. To donate, click here.