BREAKING: Reports of fire at tent city near 2nd and Thor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple agencies responded Wednesday night to a fire at Tent City in Spokane near 2nd and Thor. 

According to fire officials on scene, a camp fire got out of control. The fire is now out and nobody was injured.

Tent City fire

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!