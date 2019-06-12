Watch again

Update: Idaho Fish & Game officials made multiple attempts at tranquilizing and relocating a bear that made its way up a couple trees in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood Wednesday, but have now cleared the scene.

Officials cleared the scene at N. 8th St in Coeur d'Alene after attempting to shoot it twice with tranquilizer darts. The second attempt was reported to have missed the bear due to large brush in the tree branches.

After having issues getting the bear down, officials have chosen to let the bear rest and hope that it will come down and go back to the woods Wednesday evening.

Crews will be returning often to check on the status of the bear, and will continue monitoring Thursday morning.

#UPDATE @idfg and @CdAPD are clearing 8th Street. Fish and game says they will let the bear rest and hope that he will come down and go back to the woods this evening. They will check again tomorrow morning as well @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/CDLX1M7QVq — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 12, 2019