Update: Idaho Fish & Game officials made multiple attempts at tranquilizing and relocating a bear that made its way up a couple trees in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood Wednesday, but have now cleared the scene.
Officials cleared the scene at N. 8th St in Coeur d'Alene after attempting to shoot it twice with tranquilizer darts. The second attempt was reported to have missed the bear due to large brush in the tree branches.
After having issues getting the bear down, officials have chosen to let the bear rest and hope that it will come down and go back to the woods Wednesday evening.
Crews will be returning often to check on the status of the bear, and will continue monitoring Thursday morning.
Previous coverage: Moments after coming down from a tree in a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood, a bear has scaled back up another tree Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say the bear was in the first tree for a few hours and came down, briefly wandering around a few yards and the street before making its way up another tree.
Previous coverage: A bear spotted Wednesday morning in a tree has now come down and is wandering around a Coeur d'Alene neighborhood close to downtown.
Police and wildlife officials continue to assess the situation.
Previous coverage: Right now Coeur d'Alene Police and animal control officers are on the scene of a bear in a tree just north of downtown Coeur d'Alene. The address is 1822 N. 8th Street in Coeur d'Alene, just south of Interstate 90.
