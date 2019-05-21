The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network has verified a 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Washington coast Tuesday morning.
The seismic activity was recorded around 4:11 a.m. Tuesday about four miles east of Copalis Beach.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says the depth of the quake was 21.1 miles and that they are monitoring the situation.
The PNSN has received just over a dozen reports of citizens in the area feeling it
