SPOKANE, Wash. - Debate continues over a measure on November's general election ballot that would raise sales taxes by 0.2% over 30 years, which would help fund a new jail facility in Downtown Spokane.
The ballot measure as it stands has received pushback from some members of the Spokane City Council and Spokane County Commission.
Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren voiced their support for the proposal in a press conference on Monday.
On Tuesday, county officials opened the doors of the current Spokane County Jail in Downtown Spokane and the Geiger Correctional Facility in Airway Heights to give a first-hand look at the conditions inside.
Both facilities are certainly showing signs of aging, on top of the well-documented staffing shortages and overcrowding, which is why county staff say they feel now is the time to start building a new jail.
"We want [the public] to see some of the challenges that we're dealing with on the inside, what the officers are dealing with on a daily basis and give them kind of a sense of why we're asking for these things in Measure One," Mike Sparber said.
Sparber is the county's Senior Director of Law and Justice, and oversees operations at the County Jail and Geiger Correctional Facility. He said the biggest thing they're struggling with is an overall lack of space.
"Adequate space to not only house offenders in a single bunk or a bunk designed for more than one, but also for having adequate programming space, adequate booking area to put law enforcement officers back on the streets [quicker]," Sparber said.
It's definitely crowded and cramped in most places of the current county jail, which opened in the mid-1980s. Sparber said the new jail proposed in the ballot measure will have expanded laundry facilities, updated kitchens and more room for a sally port for inmate intake, among many other upgrades.
"When this one was built, it was built for a 300,000 county population," Sparber said. "We're now well above 500,000, and so it needs to grow with the infrastructure. It's part of public safety."
The Geiger facility in Airway Heights opened in the early-1950s, originally as military barracks. It doesn't have air conditioning, lacks some security features and the county says it would cost $40 million to completely renovate.
The one thing it does have that the county jail doesn't? Classrooms for programs and services for inmates.
"We have a great variety of programs that we have right now, like the Breaking Barriers program," Sparber said. "We want to expand that and bring it into the jail that's downtown."
If Measure One passes, the Geiger facility would close completely, a new housing and community corrections building will be built and the current county jail will be refurbished over the course of five years.
"If it's approved, it has to go through the design process, the architectural side of it," Sparber said. "The other side is there's a lot of policies that have to be written for our staff, a lot of training, so we're going to use those five years to do that on the jail front."
If the measure doesn't pass, Sparber echoed what Commissioner Kuney said on Tuesday: the need is urgent, and they'd go back to the drawing board to try and get it passed in the future, while still trying to manage the challenges they're facing on a daily basis.
