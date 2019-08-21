You won't get to wear your tin-hats while storming Area 51, but you can still sport them at music festival Alien Stock
Officials in the remote Nevada county where Area 51 is located are planning emergency measures for the possible influx of thousands of visitors from the viral "Storm Area 51" Facebook event.
At least 2 million people say they are 'going' to the event. Creators of the Facebook event are now promoting a music festival called Alien Stock.
According to FOX5 Vegas, the Lincoln County Commission approved a permit for Alien Stock.
Lincoln County expects 40,000 people to attend.
No matter how many people attend, officials stress that no one should actually try to storm the military base.