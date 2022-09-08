SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch.
SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to the fire on the outside of the house. A smoke detector had also activated when the smoke began to enter the home through the broken windows.
SFD determined the fire in the front of the house had extended into the eves and the home's attic. Crews completed a search of the house and confined the fire within less than ten minutes.
Last Updated: Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane near north Walnut Street and west Rowan Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire around 2:40 a.m., with several units responding. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents, nor any firefighters.
The fire is was extinguished, and the damage is mostly concentrated to the front of the house. However, there is smoke damage throughout. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
