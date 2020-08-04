POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Parks and Recreation Department says swimmer's itch has been reported at Q'emlin Park Beach.
Swimmer’s itch, also called cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. These parasites are released from infected snails into fresh and salt water. If the parasite comes into contact with a swimmer, it burrows into the skin causing an allergic reaction and rash.
Post Falls Parks & Rec also offered the following tips for safe swimming and reducing the risk of swimmer's itch:
- Choose swimming spots carefully. Avoid swimming in areas where swimmer's itch is a known problem or signs warn of possible contamination. Also avoid swimming or wading in marshy areas where snails are commonly found.
- Avoid the shoreline, if possible. If you're a strong swimmer, head to deeper water for your swim.
- Rinse after swimming. Rinse exposed skin with clean water immediately after leaving the water, then vigorously dry your skin with a towel. Launder your swimsuits often.
- Skip the bread crumbs. Don't feed birds on docks or near swimming areas.
- Apply waterproof sunscreen. This has been reported to protect the skin from the parasite that causes swimmer's itch.
