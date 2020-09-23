The Center for Whale Research announced on Wednesday that the whale born to Southern Resident Tahlequah earlier in September is a boy.
The killer whale calf, J57, was born around September 4.
J57 is the second viable calf of Tahlequah. J57's brother was born in 2010.
Tahlequah gained international fame in 2018 after carrying her dead calf for 17 days before letting it go.
The Center for Whale Research said the new calf, J57, appears to be robust and healthy.
