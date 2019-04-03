Officials seize 757 tarantulas smuggled into the Philippines in oatmeal and cookie boxes

Watch again

Philippine customs officials have seized more than 700 live tarantulas concealed in gift-wrapped oatmeal and cookie boxes, shipped from poland to manila.

bureau of customs personnel seized the 757 pieces of tarantulas on monday (april 1) at a mail exchange center near manila's international airport and later arrested a filipino man, who tried to claim the long-legged and venomous spiders, which were declared as "collection items".

philippine wildlife laws prohibit the trading, collection and possession of such spiders, which are popular pets among arachnid enthusiasts, without permits.

the spiders were valued at between 57-hundred and 67-hundred dollars if sold on the black market.