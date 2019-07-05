Officials seized $900,000 worth of illegal drugs in Bremerton

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office seized $900,000 worth of illegal narcotics on July 3 after Bremerton residents reported concerns about drug activity.
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a 45-year-old man was arrested and more than 9-pounds of methamphetamine, 13-pounds of black tar heroin, half-a-pound of cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills were found.
Three firearms and $20,000 were also found with the drugs.
The man was booked in the Kitsap County Correctional Facility with bail set at $75,000.