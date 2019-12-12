COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Bald eagle sightings have increased to the low-mid 200 range in the Lake Coeur d'Alene area, but officials say conditions are possibly stymieing their counting of the birds.
The latest count of 223 (195 adults, 28 juveniles) on Tuesday (Dec. 10) might seem a bit low, compared to the 367 spotted about a year ago. But officials say it's likely that low hanging clouds and piercing sun made spotting the eagles a bit more difficult than usual.
"Don't despair, there are plenty of eagles to see," Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Suzanne Endsley told our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
A season-high 259 eagles were counted the previous week on Dec. 2, with 234 adults and 25 juveniles. The two counts during November averaged around 100 eagles in November, since at least doubling in December.
In the past, eagle counts have often seen a peak around mid December, sometimes in the upper 300's the past couple seasons.
Every winter from November through February, the migrating population of bald eagles visit the area to feed on spawning Kokanee salmon. The BLM began counting eagles around Wolf Lodge Bay in 1974.
For those who want to get a good look at the majestic birds during their visit, the BLM suggested checking them out from Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
The BLM also offered the following safety/viewing tips for anyone who wants to check out the eagles:
• Avoid disturbing the birds. Do not approach them on foot.
• Stay as far away from the birds as possible. Binoculars are essential.
• Stay in your vehicle if viewing nearby birds.
• Park off the main road.
• Do not stop on the road or look for eagles while driving. Interstate 90 and Highway 97 are heavily traveled. Remember, it is illegal to stop in any traffic lane.
