LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected of driving while intoxicated with three children in the car is under arrest after crashing into a motorcycle and killing the rider overnight near Lacey, Washington.
KOMO reports that Washington State Troopers and medics responded to the scene at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a serious crash.
The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Olympia man, was found dead.
One of the children in the driver's car, an 8-year-old boy, sustained a laceration and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to recover. The driver and the two other children were unhurt.
The suspected DUI driver, a 36-year-old Lacey man, was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI and three counts of reckless endangerment.
