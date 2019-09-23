A public event Friday will be showcasing new construction on the North Spokane Corridor project and the groundbreaking on the second BNSF Railroad Realignment project.
The event will take place Friday, Sept. 23, from 10-11:30 a.m. under the Francis St. overpass structure on the newly-constructed section of the NSC.
Federal, state and local officials will be on hand to celebrate the collaboration between the Washington State Department of Transportation and partners that made the project possible. There will also be some remarks from legislators and stakeholders.
Ground will be broken on the BNSF 2nd Railroad Realignment, kicking off a series of large-scale projects over the next few years. This work will relocate BNSF tracks and allow a clear path to continue building the NSC down to the Spokane River.
The $800 million project is anticipated to be complete by 2029. Upon completion, the NSC will connect I-90 on the south end to US-2 (Farwell Rd) and US-395 (at Wandermere on the north end).
More info from WSDOT:
North Spokane Corridor Celebration of Progress
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27
Where: Under the Francis Street overpass structure on the newly constructed section of the NSC. The event can be accessed using Freya Street and the future northbound US 395/NSC off-ramp. Attendees will then travel west on the northbound off-ramp to the Freya Structures where parking in available. The event will be located to the south under the Francis Street overpass structure in the northbound lanes.
Details: Elected officials and stakeholders will share brief remarks beginning at 10 a.m., then break ground on the latest BNSF 2nd Railroad Realignment. Staff will be on hand to discuss future projects and the public engagement process. Photographers will be snapping and sharing Polaroid pictures for visitors to commemorate the day.