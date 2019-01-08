A string of citizen reports of wolf activity in several areas around Stevens County have been confirmed by wildlife officials.
Recent citizen reports have indicated several wolf packs have come very close to homes in the county. Those reports were confirmed by the Stevens County Sheriff Wildlife Specialist.
The Stevens County Commissioner's Office said in a statement that while there are no reports of any dangerous activity or threatening behavior to people, an abundance of caution makes it prudent to raise the awareness for those people especially in the Orin Rice, Seigel Hill Road, Mingo Mountain, Valley Westside and Crystal Falls areas.
Stevens County is advising residents to be aware and cautious regarding outside pets, livestock and feed that may be a predator attractant.