SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Dangerously cold temperatures are about to hit the Inland Northwest and officials are asking you to be prepared and be careful.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said some tips to help you stay safe include:
- If you go outside, wear several layers including a hat, scarf and mittens.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia:
- Signs of frostbite include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, or numbness.
- Signs of hypothermia include slurred speech, disorientation, uncontrollable shivering, stumbling and drowsiness.
- If you become trapped outside, get out of the wind and stay dry.
- Do not drive unnecessarily.
The Spokane County Emergency Management is encouraging people to carry cold weather supplies such as blankets and food. They also said to keep your cell phone charged.
The Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) wants to remind pet owners to keep their pets inside.
SCRAPS said if you let your pet outside to wait and let them back inside right away.
If you have concerns for the safety of an animal that should be indoors you can contact SCRAPS at (509) 477-2532.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.