SPOKANE, Wash. - There is a baby boom going on at Providence Holy Family Hospital. According to a release sent by the hospital, Ten nurses in the Family Maternity Center (FMC) are expecting babies this year. Two other recently welcomed babies.
“There were a few of us having conversations and they would say ‘I’m actually pregnant,’ and we’d say ‘Oh, you are too?’ And it just became that there were so many of us,” nurse Peyton Johnson said. “It’s a joke now — don’t drink the water here, unless you want to get pregnant too.”
For six of the 12 nurses, this is/was their first pregnancy.
Deanna Higgins is the nurse manager at FMC. She said that luckily, the nurses’ due dates are spread out so they won’t have to worry about scheduling issues. Most of the nurses plan to deliver at Holy Family Hospital, so she is excited to see this come full circle.
“We help nearly 1200 women have babies here every year, now it's our turn,” Higgins said. “One of the things we are most proud of at the Family Maternity Center is our amazing team of caregivers who care so much about their patients. I’m excited for our nurses to experience the same care they provide every day to families in our community.”