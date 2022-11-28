Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Worley, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&