Our next system is set to arrive late afternoon Thursday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Things ramp up overnight as snow levels drop to 2000 feet and overnight lows fall to freezing or just below, which means most areas could see a dusting of snow Friday morning. Spokane will likely see up to an inch of snow, with the higher benches seeing upwards of 2 inches. The northern valleys and mountain passes will see the bulk of snow out of this storm, but Mother natures is certainly getting us primed for the winter ahead!
Areas above 3000 feet could see 2-4" of new snow. Be prepared for a slow going Friday morning commute.