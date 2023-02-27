The timing of the snow will have the greatest impacts on Tuesday morning's commute, so plan for extra time as you are headed out to work. Snow will taper off by Tuesday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon.
Overnight lows will drop into the teens overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Highs will climb into the upper 30s each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
We are watching another round of snow for Thursday, with a few more bouts of snow possible for the weekend.