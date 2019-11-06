A loaded semi-automatic gun was found Wednesday morning in a 6-year-old student's backpack at a school in north Columbus, Ohio.
The gun was discovered at kids' care school after the student told another student at the charter school about the gun and that student notified a teacher.
Staff members were able to secure the student's backpack and the gun.
Police say no charges are expected because of the child's competency and his age.
The child was removed from school and is now in protective custody.
The gun was reported stolen by the child's grandfather on Tuesday.
Police posted photos of the gun, 12 bullets and the child's backpack on social media.
