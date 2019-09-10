Ohio school district clarifying policy after boy had lunch taken away due to negative account balance

GREEN, Ohio - An Ohio school district is clarifying its lunch policy after a student had his lunch taken away on his birthday due to a negative account balance.
After 9-year-old Jefferson Sharpnack had his lunch taken away last week at Green Primary School, it sparked a firestorm of controversy on social media. It forced Green School Superintendent Jeffrey Miller to clear up the district's policy on school lunches.
He said all students will receive the standard lunch regardless of their account balance.
Sharpnack's grandmother, Diane Bailey, says taking away a lunch doesn't make financial sense.
"I can't believe that it's cost-effective to throw away food and then give them cheese and bread, more money. So I just asked if they could possibly change their policy or find a different way to not embarrass the kids," she said.
Bailey said after the incident went viral, other parents have come out with similar stories.
"I was embarrassed and I was embarrassed for me and I said to them, 'he didn't owe you anything, I did. He's 9, how could he owe you something?'" Bailey said.
The family's plan is now to advocate for other school districts to change their lunch policies as well.