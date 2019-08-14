Ohio State is formally known as “The Ohio State University” and they are attempting to trademark one of the most common words in the English language.
According to ESPN, Ohio State is seeking to trademark the word “The” for clothing and hats.
According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark was filled on Thursday, August 8.
Chris Davey, university spokesperson, confirmed the trademark submission saying it is necessary to protect the brand.
Common words and phrases can be trademarked if the applicant can prove a distinctive usage outside the traditional meaning.