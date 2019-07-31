Middle-schoolers in Ohio sent their art teacher with a deadly banana allergy to the hospital after intentionally smearing banana peels on her doorknob and throwing a banana at her while she was in her classroom.
According to Fox News, three students between 12-year-old to 13-years-old conducted the prank during lunch time in Columbus, Ohio in November of 2018.
Police reports state that they students knew the severity of the allergy and a sign on the classroom door reads “Banana Free Zone.”
The teacher when into anaphylactic shock within 15 minutes and recovered at the hospital.
The student were put on probation through juvenile court and it is unclear if the students faced charges.
The Columbus Police Department reports felony assaults on teacher is on the rise in 2019 with more than 30 documented cases since January.