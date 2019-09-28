The dramatic moment as an oil tanker exploded was caught on video in South Korea on Saturday.
The fire spread across two oil tankers injuring ten people.
In the video filmed from a car's rear-view cam, at least two cars can be seen crossing a nearby bridge at the time of the explosion and narrowly missing the rising flames.
The footage is consistent with a number of other videos uploaded across other social media accounts showing the same burst of flames and clouds of smoke in the same location.
A coast guard official said the explosion occurred on a 25,000 tons, Cayman island-flagged oil tanker, just before 11 a.m. local time.
There were 25 sailors aboard, including Russians and Filipinos.
The fire spread to another oil tanker docked nearby with 21 aboard.
A fire official said all of the sailors on both ships were rescued, but ten people, most of whom were workers at the terminal, were injured.
Nine of them were South Korean, including one in critical condition, and the other was from India.