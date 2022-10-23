METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday.
According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek.
When units arrived, they reported the fire was rapidly moving uphill. Due to wind and dry weather, the fire quickly crested the ridge and began moving towards Yellow Jacket Road, threatening 3 or 4 houses.
Evacuations were ordered for those houses. OFCD said protecting structures and moving people out of the area were top priorities.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources both joined OCFD crews on the scene quickly.
Firefighters fought the blaze until late Saturday night. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire.