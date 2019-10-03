Watch again

Christian Johnson, an Assistant Fire Chief for Okanogan County Fire District #3, has succumbed to the injuries he sustained while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire about a month ago. He was 55.

Okanogan County Emergency Management says Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Harborview Medical Center surrounded by his wife, family and friends.

"The family is grateful for the loving care Christian received from Harborview Medical Center staff, and the unwavering support they received from the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation," OCEM said in a release.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation, Washington Wildland Fire Foundation or the Red Cross.

An announcement will be made once arrangements are finalized for the celebration of Johnson's life.

Johnson had been at Harborview since sustaining second and third-degree burns on over 60 percent of his body, undergoing multiple surgeries in September.

Johnson was injured while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire on Sunday, Sept. 1 and later airlifted to Harborview, where he was put in a medically-induced coma. The fire burned 142 acres in Okanogan County near B & O Road North between Fletcher Loop Rd. and Spring Coulee Rd.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $36,000 for the Johnson family.